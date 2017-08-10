Smart on why the secondary hasn’t ‘played to the level’ it’s capable of

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 How serious does Jacob Eason take football? Kirby Smart answers Pause 1:53 Jacob Eason reveals lessons learned after first season 3:26 Teens charged in killing of 18-year-old Sam Poss in court 0:32 Macon baseball team owner describes what fans can expect in inaugural season 2:01 Jason Aldean performs "When She Says Baby" in Macon 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 1:26 Bruce calls his Veterans team a work in progress 3:07 New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs 1:16 New company announces it's making a $400 million investment in Macon 2:17 Macon man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sheriff's office clerk death Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke about his concerns at the moment with his secondary. Jason Butt The Telegraph

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke about his concerns at the moment with his secondary. Jason Butt The Telegraph