Georgia receiver J.J. Holloman was back on the practice field Wednesday. Jason Butt The Telegraph
Wynn absent again, although a receiver returned to Georgia's practice

By Jason Butt

August 09, 2017 3:20 PM

ATHENS

Georgia was still without Isaiah Wynn for Wednesday’s practice, which was held at the program’s indoor practice facility.

Wynn has now missed three practices in a row due to what head coach Kirby Smart called an illness. Smart said Tuesday that he didn’t know when Wynn would be able to return to the football field.

With Wynn absent, the offensive line once again went with a first-team consisting of left tackle Dyshon Sims, left guard Andrew Thomas, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Solomon Kindley and right tackle Ben Cleveland.

Defensive tackle Michail Carter (illness) was also a non-participant at practice, although he was present with his teammates once again.

While Wynn and Carter were unable to practice, Georgia did get receiver J.J. Holloman back with his position group. Holloman suffered a hamstring injury and had a wrap over his right leg. While reporters were able to observe, Holloman ran routes and caught passes during individual drills.

