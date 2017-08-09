Georgia works on wildcat plays during practice

With five talented running backs and a former high school quarterback-turned-receiver at its disposal, Georgia spent some time during Wednesday's practice working on plays out of the Wildcat formation.
Sophomore Mecole Hardman, a high school quarterback at Elberton who is now a receiver, was with the group taking direct snaps and practicing reads with Georgia running backs. Senior Sony Michel was also spotted taking direct snaps during this drill.
Among those receiving reps as tailbacks lined next to the direct snap recipient were Nick Chubb, D'Andre Swift, Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield.
The backs also worked on their timing with the jet sweep, taking quick pitches the way former Georgia receiver Isaiah McKenzie would when running in motion a season ago.
At first glance, it was an interesting development, considering reporters were able to observe these plays during an open portion of practice. Then again, Georgia running the Wildcat isn't anything new. The Bulldogs put this formation on film quite a bit last season, with Michel, Chubb and receiver Terry Godwin taking direct snaps.
It isn't exactly a concept teams are unfamiliar with. To execute the play properly, it involves the players reading correctly what the defense is willing to take away.
Now, this obviously won't be a focal point of Georgia's offense in 2017. But given the speed and athleticism in the backfield, this is obviously an area the Bulldogs would like to see its backs -- and Hardman -- get reps in.
Comments