Freshman lineman gets first-team reps in practice again

Andrew Thomas is making the most of an opportunity being presented to him.
With left tackle Isaiah Wynn missing practice on Monday and Tuesday, Georgia was forced to shift its offensive line around. One of those moves was to place Thomas with the first team at left guard.
Thomas began the preseason practicing at tackle, with head coach Kirby Smart previously saying that is the position Thomas would likely play.
But every team's goal is to play the five best linemen, regardless of position.
Thomas was not only taking first-team reps at left guard but also second-team reps at the position. This could signal Georgia's eagerness to get Thomas up to speed in the event he is asked to step in at left guard.
Thomas was a four-star recruit out of Pace Academy and was a standout in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
