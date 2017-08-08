Latest on Isaiah Wynn at Tuesday's practice

Isaiah Wynn was once again absent from Georgia’s practice.
After missing Monday’s session with the Bulldogs, Wynn was not spotted on the practice field Tuesday. It is unknown what caused Wynn’s absence, although head coach Kirby Smart will address reporters Tuesday evening.
Wynn moved full-time to left tackle during the spring after starting 11 of 13 games at left guard in 2016. Wynn sat out against Louisiana-Lafayette due to injury and started the Liberty Bowl game against TCU at left tackle.
Against the Horned Frogs, however, Wynn only spent one series at left tackle before moving back to left guard.
Wynn did get five starts at left tackle during his sophomore season in 2015.
With Wynn missing practice, Dyshon Sims has filled in with the first team at left tackle.
Also sitting out of Tuesday's practice were defensive lineman Michail Carter and receiver Jeremiah Holloman. Carter was dressed out but not wearing a helmet. Holloman was running on the side with director of sports medicine Ron Courson.
Comments