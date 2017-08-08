Sims' versatility aiding Georgia's offensive line

Just call Dyshon Sims the utility man.
As a senior, Sims has proven to be the most versatile lineman on the Georgia roster.
He spent the 2016 season rotating in at guard. Throughout the year, Sims earned practice reps at center. During spring practice, Sims moved to right tackle, where he has been since.
On Monday, with Isaiah Wynn missing practice, Sims was spotted working at left tackle. Given his experience and ability to plug in anywhere, Sims provides Georgia with a luxury on the offensive line.
“Wherever they put me at, I’ll do my best to play that position,” Sims said. “They can put me at guard, center, it doesn’t matter.”
Sims served as Georgia's sixth man on the offensive line a year ago. While rotating in at right guard, he came off of the bench in 11 of Georgia's 13 games.
Sims did earn starts against Louisiana-Lafayette and TCU, which followed a start he had against Kentucky in 2015.
Georgia is entering the period of the preseason where linemen move around to various spots. But Sims said he has committed himself to right tackle, considering that was the starting spot he held coming out of the spring.
If Sims is able to hold onto the starting role, he will certainly bring valuable experience to a unit seeking improvement.
If Sims gets passed over, he has the ability to fill in wherever needed on the line.
“I feel like it's a blessing because any time I can go out there and help the team,” Sims said. “I don't care if I'm going out there with the first five or I'm coming out there in the second drive. I just want to help the team.”
Sims said he is up to 305 pounds, a place he wants to play the entire 2017 season at. The offensive line has bulked up a good bit, with Sims saying he is one of the lighter members of the group.
With the line earning a year of experience under position coach Sam Pittman, calls and assignments are more familiar and can be executed without any of the veterans second guessing.
“We make it a big emphasis in our room to get more physical,” Sims said. “We try to take that mentality out to practice every day and throughout every period. The longer you stay into a system, the more understand the plays going in. The installs are a breeze now.”
