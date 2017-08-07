Chaney coaches up young receivers during Monday's practice

Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney wasn't pleased with his young receivers during the media viewing period Monday.
Chaney got on freshman wideouts Mark Webb Jr. and Trey Blount a couple of times, complaining about their burst, or lack thereof, off of the line of scrimmage.
After a comeback route, Chaney yelled at Blount for everyone watching the media viewing period to see.
"Is that a burst, Trey?" Chaney said as Blount finished his route. "You'll never play here if that's a burst."
Chaney had a similar criticism for Webb after a similar route.
"Burst! Burst! Burst!" Chaney said.
Both Blount and Webb have impressed through the week of preseason practice. Webb worked in with the first team at receiver during Saturday's open practice. Blount has showcased speed early on, which Chaney clearly wants to see more of.
Later, Chaney was seen discussing the design of a particular route with sophomore receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman moved to receiver full-time after spending his freshman season in 2016 at cornerback.
Brandon Sudge contributed to the reporting of this story.
