Receiver returns to practice, two others sit out

Georgia receiver Tyler Simmons returned to practice Monday after suffering a wrist injury two days ago.
During Saturday's open practice during Fan Day at Sanford Stadium, Simmons dove for a catch and fell on his left wrist. Simmons sat out the remainder of practice as a result.
He was back on the field Monday and wearing something resembling a wrap or small cast around the affected area. Simmons didn't seem to have any trouble running his routes or catching passes during the media viewing period.
While Simmons was back at practice, receiver Jeremiah Holloman missed another practice. Holloman did not practice Saturday, although he did dress out with his teammates.
Defensive tackle Michail Carter was with his defensive line group but not participating Monday. Carter also was a non-participant in practice Saturday. Both days he dressed out in everything except a helmet.
Comments