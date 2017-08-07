Georgia left tackle Isaiah Wynn was not present for Monday's practice.
Georgia left tackle Isaiah Wynn was not present for Monday's practice. John Paul Van Wert Georgia Sports Communications
Georgia left tackle Isaiah Wynn was not present for Monday's practice. John Paul Van Wert Georgia Sports Communications

UGA Football

Key offensive lineman absent from practice

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

August 07, 2017 3:24 PM

ATHENS

Georgia senior left tackle Isaiah Wynn was not present for Monday's practice.

It's unknown why Wynn was absent from practice. He was present and participating at Saturday's open practice during Fan Day, the last day the Bulldogs met for football activities.

Wynn started 12 games at left guard in 2016 and moved to left tackle during the offseason.

With Wynn out of practice, Georgia was forced to shake up its offensive line.

Filling in at left tackle was Dyshon Sims, who moved over from right tackle. Ben Cleveland was bumped up to right tackle, with Pat Allen moving from left guard to work in behind him.

Receiving plenty of first-team left guard snaps was freshman offensive lineman Andrew Thomas, who appeared in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina

    Photograph slide show from Georgia's 24-10 victory over South Carolina Saturday in Athens.

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 2:01

Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina
Dawgs stomp on Gators 42-7 in Jacksonville 2:12

Dawgs stomp on Gators 42-7 in Jacksonville
Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

View More Video