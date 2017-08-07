Key offensive lineman absent from practice

Georgia senior left tackle Isaiah Wynn was not present for Monday's practice.
It's unknown why Wynn was absent from practice. He was present and participating at Saturday's open practice during Fan Day, the last day the Bulldogs met for football activities.
Wynn started 12 games at left guard in 2016 and moved to left tackle during the offseason.
With Wynn out of practice, Georgia was forced to shake up its offensive line.
Filling in at left tackle was Dyshon Sims, who moved over from right tackle. Ben Cleveland was bumped up to right tackle, with Pat Allen moving from left guard to work in behind him.
Receiving plenty of first-team left guard snaps was freshman offensive lineman Andrew Thomas, who appeared in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
