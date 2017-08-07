'Slippery' Manac finding pass-rushing role on UGA's defense

Chauncey Manac is somewhere between an outside linebacker and a defensive end.
Just where he winds up is a mystery to even the Georgia coaching staff.
Redshirting a year ago, Manac showed the ability to rush the passer and became one of the better scout-team participants. He started out as an outside linebacker but has since started taking reps as a defensive end.
Through the first week of practice, Manac has worked individual drills with the defensive line.
But Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said the added time up front won't mean Manac is solely going to be an end. Where Manac winds up is a question Smart and the coaching staff still have to answer.
"This is a guy who continues to make plays in practice and we have the same debate — is he an outside linebacker, defensive end?" Smart said. "College football is such a space game."
Smart described Manac as "slippery," complimenting him on his ability to shed blocks when getting after the quarterback. But Manac, who is 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds, isn't defending the run consistently as a defensive end, Smart said.
Smart noted that he would like for Manac to bulk up to 260 pounds to help out his run defense.
"He is hard to block, but when we run downhill runs at him he is not as effective," Smart said. "He is not big enough to hold up, so you have to decide what role does he have. He certainly has a role on this team because he has a really uncanny ability to get on and off blocks, to make plays, to cause disruption. He is still learning our system."
Manac was the lone defender to redshirt last season, with that having to do with the depth in front of him.
Lorenzo Carter, Davin Bellamy, D'Andre Walker and Chuks Amaechi saw the majority of time at outside linebacker, leaving Manac without any reps to take. Amaechi was the lone player at the position who finished his Georgia career, which signals outside linebacker will once again be a deep unit.
No contributor from the 2016 defensive line graduated or entered the NFL draft.
Manac should find his way on the football field this season. During Saturday's open practice, Manac was working with the second team primarily, but did receive a few first-team reps.
"He’s a guy we have to continue to develop," defensive coordinator Mel Tucker said. "He’s a young guy. We have a lot of young guys, but we see marked improvement in him."
