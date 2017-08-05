Georgia receiver Tyler Simmons.
UGA Football

Receiver injured during Fan Day practice

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

August 05, 2017 5:53 PM

ATHENS

Georgia receiver Tyler Simmons suffered a left wrist injury during Saturday's Fan Day practice.

Early in the open practice, held in front of fans and reporters for roughly two hours at Sanford Stadium, Simmons dove for a catch and fell on his arm. He immediately grabbed his wrist and looked to be in pain.

Simmons did not return to practice and was seen with director of sports medicine Ron Courson shortly after.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

As a freshman, Simmons recorded two catches for 19 yards.

In addition, Michail Carter and Jeremiah Holloman did not appear to be practicing for undisclosed reasons. Both were present and wearing shoulder pads but not participating with their teammates.

