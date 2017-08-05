Notes from Georgia's open practice at Fan Day

If D’Andre Swift and Mark Webb continue to practice the way they did Saturday, Georgia’s freshman Philly connection may make its way onto the field sooner rather than later.
The two cousins, who grew up in the Philadelphia area, had a number of excellent plays during the Fan Day open practice. Swift put in two runs that electrified the fans who made their way to Sanford Stadium to watch the practice.
After bursting through a hole on the first carry, Swift trucked defensive back Jarvis Wilson, drawing a reaction from the fans. Swift’s next carry saw him spin away from a would-be tackler, which helped him earn some extra yardage.
With Nick Chubb and Sony Michel ahead of the other running backs on the depth chart, Swift saw time with the third-team offense. This isn’t meant to hype Swift up prematurely but he is someone who should find a role of some sort this season.
Swift also saw time as a slot receiver and punt returner during practice.
Like Swift, Webb also had a good day at practice. Just a freshman, Webb saw reps with the first-team offense during team drills. He also worked in with the second team too. During a combo drill, Webb caught a bubble screen and took a speedy step up field before fist-arming his way for extra yardage.
It’s way too early to predict what kind of roles Swift and Webb will have this season. But Saturday served as an indication that both players have budding potential.
Other practice notes
-The front seven did a pretty good job getting after the passer. A lot of times, the quarterbacks were under pressure and forced to get rid of the ball.
-Safety Richard LeCounte III broke on the ball well and showcased good quickness on the field.
-One of the better plays early in practice was a deep ball from Jacob Eason to Javon Wims. Eason’s pass was over the top in coverage and just behind the defense. Wims made a good play on the ball to corral the pass.
-There was no surprise with the first-team offensive line. It consisted of left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Pat Allen, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Solomon Kindley and right tackle Dyshon Sims.
-The second team offensive line was left tackle D’Marcus Hayes, left guard Kendall Baker, center Sean Fogarty, right guard Aulden Bynum and right tackle Ben Cleveland. The third team offensive line was left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Justin Shaffer, center Thomas Swilley, right guard Netori Johnson and right tackle Isaiah Wilson.
-Of note, however, was that Baker did take a few reps with the first team at left guard.
-When Georgia first went to team drills, the top three receivers were Wims, Riley Ridley and Terry Godwin. Jeb Blazevich was the first tight end but Isaac Nauta got plenty of run with the first team.
-Receivers who made some impressive catches were Matt Landers, Trey Blount, Michael Chigbu and Jayson Stanley.
-Ahkil Crumpton very well could be a factor in Georgia’s punt return game. He showed great quickness, agility and vision on the few returns he had. He was also impressive running after the catch. While he is short and shifty, he sure does appear to have some good upper body strength.
-As far as the quarterbacks, Jacob Eason had a fairly good day. When he wasn’t under duress, he found his receivers and made some good throws. Jake Fromm, like Eason a year ago, had an up and down day. He had a beautiful deep ball to Stanley for a touchdown. He also had some misfires via miscommunication. That should all sort itself out over time.
-One of the best plays of the day came from outside linebacker Keyon Brown. Brown tipped Fromm’s pass at the line of scrimmage and came down with the interception. It was an athletic play from the former defensive tackle turned outside linebacker.
