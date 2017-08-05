'Rare size' has Mel Tucker excited about Ameer Speed

While Georgia has plenty of returning experience in the secondary, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker spoke about a young cornerback who has impressed him through the first week of the preseason.
Freshman Ameer Speed has caught Tucker’s eye as someone who has the potential to develop into a solid cornerback. Speed offers, well, speed, and a great deal of size at the position. He is a 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds corner, which is something Georgia hasn't had in recent years.
Speed's athleticism has Tucker excited about his upside at the position.
“He has a rare size, which is a good thing. He has good length,” Tucker said. “He’s got really good balance and ball control. He has good athletic ability, runs well and he loves football. He’s got the talent that we like to work with and he’s working really hard at his craft right now. I’m really fired up about his up-size.”
During the recruiting process, Speed was considered a four-star recruit out of Jacksonville, Florida.
Head coach Kirby Smart revealed Speed has been practicing at cornerback earlier in the week. Speed's size could be used as an advantage when jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage.
Speed is one of seven freshman defensive backs to enroll at Georgia this year. Richard LeCounte III and Deangelo Gibbs enrolled in January, with Speed, Latavious Brini, William Poole III, Eric Stokes and Tray Bishop arriving in the summer.
Expected to start at cornerback are Malkom Parrish and Deandre Baker. Speed will certainly add depth, with Tucker complimentary of what the future could bring for him.
“He’s a quick study,” Tucker said. “He’s usually a tell-him-once type guy.”
