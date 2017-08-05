Chaney: No positions are set on Georgia's offensive line

It would appear left guard and right tackle are the two top competitions on Georgia’s offensive line.
Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, however, said each spot is still technically up for grabs as the Bulldogs sort out their unit.
“I don’t think anything is as firm as everybody wants to make it right now,” Chaney said. “I don’t know if I would like to point out one spot is more competitive than the other. Ultimately, it’s trying to find who the five best players we have up front and playing them. That’s where we’re at right now.”
Isaiah Wynn, Georgia’s best and most athletic lineman, has been manning left tackle. Lamont Gaillard received training at center last season to prepare him for the position this year. Solomon Kindley has stepped in at right guard and is the favorite for that spot.
At left guard, Pat Allen stepped into a starter’s role during the spring. Dyshon Sims has been running at right tackle.
Georgia did receive an influx of four freshman offensive linemen -- Isaiah Wilson, Andrew Thomas, Netori Johnson and Justin Shaffer -- this summer, which should create competition.
And with that addition of new talent, Wilson and Thomas are ones to watch at right tackle. If one of those two prove to be starting-worthy at right tackle, it could move Sims to left guard. Redshirt freshman Ben Cleveland is another lineman the Bulldogs will likely take a closer look at as well.
“We’re trying to sort that out and probably several practices away from Coach wanting to sit us down and make those tough decisions, and move some people around,” Chaney said.
