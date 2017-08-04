Georgia’s Bellamy motivated by All-SEC snub

As Davin Bellamy prepares for his final season at Georgia, he received some motivation in the form of a snub.
When reporters picked their All-SEC teams at this year’s SEC Media Days, Bellamy’s name was nowhere to be found. His teammate and counterpart at outside linebacker, Lorenzo Carter, was voted to the All-SEC third team.
Bellamy believes he should have earned a spot on one of those teams. His omission as an All-SEC selection has him fired up for the upcoming season.
“I thought I should have been on them,” Bellamy said. “But you don’t do it for the fame. It just gave me more motivation to go out there and prove people wrong.”
Bellamy totaled 51 tackles and five sacks as a junior in 2017. He elected to bypass the NFL for a final season of collegiate eligibility.
As it pertains to the All-SEC teams, Bellamy wasn’t even an option for the reporters. The SEC selected a group of players for reporters to vote on before tabulating the results and selecting the teams. Bellamy’s absence was a surprising one considering he was Georgia’s fifth-leading tackler who tallied a team second-best nine tackles for loss. Bellamy also had a team-leading 17 quarterback pressures.
Bellamy will look to put in a solid final season and potentially earn an All-SEC postseason honor.
“We don’t play this game for the accolades, but it definitely gave me a lot of motivation,” Bellamy said.
Georgia’s outside linebacker group should be a bright spot this season. It brings back both Bellamy and Carter, along with junior D’Andre Walker. Freshman Robert Beal joined the program this week and will offer depth at the position.
Redshirt freshman Chauncey Manac was an outside linebacker a year ago but has been practicing a good bit at defensive end. He could be in store for a defensive end/outside linebacker hybrid role on defense.
With the number of players returning at the position, to go with defensive coordinator Mel Tucker and outside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer, Bellamy believes big things could be in store for the upcoming 2017 season.
“The expectations are high,” Bellamy said. “This defense is up for the challenge. The way we’re working right now, flying to the ball, it’s impressive. You see a lot of guys right now who are hungry. We know we have to be that spark plug. We’re going out there every day. We’re playing good ball right now.”
