Georgia practices indoors Thursday, teammate calls Crumpton 'lightning in a bottle'

A year ago, Georgia would have been forced to brave the August heat for a fourth consecutive practice.
Then the $30.2 million indoor practice facility was constructed, eliminating the chore that was busing to the club sports complex. This time, the Bulldogs were able to head indoors and practice comfortably without the worry of overheating.
It is something head coach Kirby Smart is happy for, considering he previously stated how fatigued his players got during the 2016 preseason by having to practice so many consecutive days outdoors.
This is one of the many reasons Georgia constructed an indoor facility. While it was the last team in the SEC to do, the facility it built is spacious with plenty of sideline room to go with the height needed to perform special teams drills.
As for practice itself, Georgia opened up two periods of individual drills for reporters to see.
There was nothing major to report, outside of the same position battles that continue to take place.
At the star position, Georgia’s term for a nickel back, Aaron Davis, Tyrique McGhee and Deangelo Gibbs continue to compete. Safety Jarvis Wilson appeared to get some reps at the position too.
Ahkil Crumpton has been an intriguing slot receiver, showcasing speed to go along with a muscular build in his upper body. His size and quickness make him an easy comparison to former Georgia receiver Isaiah McKenzie.
But the two may not be as comparable after all, outside of height and speed. On Wednesday, receiver Javon Wims even said as much.
“I think they’re two different players, two different body types,” Wims said. “Both of them have some similarities.”
What Wims has seen thus far out of Crumpton has impressed him. It would appear Crumpton offers a skill set that, while not exactly like McKenzie’s, could still be explosive.
“When I see him on the field he’s like lightning in a bottle,” Wims said. “I think he can help this team.”
