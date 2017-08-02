Where Georgia's freshman defensive backs are starting out at practice

A few of Georgia’s veteran defensive backs have been cross-training at multiple positions to keep them ready for movement in case of injury.
For instance, senior Aaron Davis is playing both safety and star. Sophomore Tyrique McGhee is in the mix for star and outside cornerback.
As for Georgia’s seven freshman defensive backs, head coach Kirby Smart hopes to have them locked in one particular position as they learn the defense.
“In our defensive scheme we’re trying to put them in the right spot from the beginning,” Smart said. “It’s tough to start moving them.”
As of now, Richard LeCounte III and Latavious Brini have been working at safety. LeCounte spent some time at star, Georgia’s term for the nickel cornerback position, in the spring but has primarily been at safety.
Brini, however, played almost every defensive back position in high school.
William Poole III has been playing both star and cornerback. Ameer Speed and Eric Stokes have been practicing at cornerback.
Deangelo Gibbs, much like he did in the spring, has been practicing at the star position. While Smart didn’t single out Tray Bishop, he has been spotted at practice with the safeties.
The object, Smart said, is to build a foundation behind the experienced defensive backs who figure to see the most playing time in 2017.
“The older guys do the mixing and matching and get those freshmen in a spot to provide depth or compete for a starting job,” Smart said.
