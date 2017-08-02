Philip Williams Georgia Sports Communications
Philip Williams Georgia Sports Communications

UGA Football

Wyatt will not enroll at Georgia this year

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

August 02, 2017 3:53 PM

ATHENS

Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt will not enroll as a member of Georgia's recruiting class of 2017.

According to a report from Dawgs247, Wyatt will head to a Hutchinson Community College in Kansas instead of attending Georgia. Wyatt was hoping to enroll before classes began at Georgia but will be unable to do so.

Wyatt was a four-star recruit out of Towers in Decatur.

Wyatt becomes the second Georgia signee not to enroll with the program. The first was D'Antne Demery, who was released from his National Letter of Intent following a domestic violence related arrest in April after the G-Day spring game.

Wyatt is also heading to Hutchinson Community College this fall.

While Wyatt wasn't able to earn admission into Georgia, four-star outside linebacker Robert Beal was cleared to enroll Tuesday. Beal was present for Wednesday's practice and was participating with his new teammates.

