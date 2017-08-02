Beal attends first practice, begins acclimation period

The wait is finally over for Robert Beal.
Beal, who head coach Kirby Smart confirmed was cleared to enroll at Georgia, was on hand for his first practice with the Bulldogs. Beal, who played for Norcross and IMG Academy before finishing high school up at Peachtree Ridge, was with the outside linebackers going through individual drills.
Beal looks like he has stayed in shape throughout the summer as he was unable to work out with his new teammates int he offseason conditioning program.
While his teammates were dressed in helmets and shoulder pads, Beal was only wearing a helmet to go with his jersey and shorts. Since it was his first practice, Beal must undergo a two-day acclimation period before putting pads on. He should be able to do so during Saturday's Fan Day at Sanford Stadium.
Beal was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He will add depth to a position that already boasts seniors Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy as its starting outside linebackers. Junior D'Andre Walker will be a key contributor with the unit as well.
Beal is listed on the roster at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds.
