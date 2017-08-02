Aaron Murray hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL in a regular-season game.
Aaron Murray hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL in a regular-season game. Ed Zurga AP
Aaron Murray hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL in a regular-season game. Ed Zurga AP

UGA Football

Does Aaron Murray have an option to continue his NFL career?

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 02, 2017 11:51 AM

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray has agreed to a deal to job with CBS to work as a broadcaster for NFL games, but his playing career might not be finished just yet.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted Wednesday morning that the Baltimore Ravens have interest in Murray.

Murray hasn’t thrown a pass in a regular-season game in the NFL. He was drafted by Kansas City in 2014 and spent two seasons with the Chiefs. He also spent time with Arizona, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray started for four seasons for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman 1:08

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman
Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations 5:41

Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations
Kirby Smart discusses UGA secondary 0:54

Kirby Smart discusses UGA secondary

View More Video