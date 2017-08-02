Does Aaron Murray have an option to continue his NFL career?

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray has agreed to a deal to job with CBS to work as a broadcaster for NFL games, but his playing career might not be finished just yet.
ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted Wednesday morning that the Baltimore Ravens have interest in Murray.
Murray hasn’t thrown a pass in a regular-season game in the NFL. He was drafted by Kansas City in 2014 and spent two seasons with the Chiefs. He also spent time with Arizona, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Rams.
Murray started for four seasons for the Georgia Bulldogs.
