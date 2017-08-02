When Georgia is in nickel, a Tulsa transfer is starting at safety

J.R. Reed is the most interesting man on Georgia’s roster.
That’s at least according to head coach Kirby Smart, who said the Tulsa transfer has been quite the revelation since his scout-team duties concluded after last season's end.
Reed spent the 2016 season redshirting after transferring to Georgia. During the spring, Reed ascended up the depth chart to the point where he started Georgia’s G-Day game at safety with the first team.
As a result, Smart has been pleased with Reed’s progress.
“I think J.R. Reed is probably one of the guys I’ve talked about the least that’s probably the most interesting, I would say,” Smart said.
During his scout-team season, Smart realized that Reed possessed great speed. He just didn’t know what to expect once the redshirt year came to a close.
While Reed began to impress the coaching staff during the spring, Smart is taking a cautious approach when it comes to his overall evaluation for the time being. But based on how he has performed thus far, Reed looks to be in line for some major playing time.
“I would reserve judgment right now,” Smart said. “He’s only got two days of work. But when we go to nickel, he’s become a starter. And he’s very intelligent, he’s fast, he’s a good tackler.”
When Reed is playing safety alongside Dominick Sanders in Georgia’s nickel package, Aaron Davis is manning the star position. It’s unknown whether Reed would stay at safety in Georgia’s base 3-4, although the Bulldogs won’t be in that formation too much based on the numerous spread offenses they will face.
Reed's addition to the rotation will provide needed secondary depth at minimum. But his play in practice has certainly given Georgia’s defensive coaches something to think about throughout the offseason.
“He’s been one of the surprises in an area where we needed him,” Smart said.
