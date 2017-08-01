Smart confirms Robert Beal's status with UGA program

Prior to the start of his 12-minute news conference, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart turned his head to say something to longtime sports information director Claude Felton.
"I'll probably forget," Smart said. "These guys always throw me off kilter."
It was a quick quip no one got in the moment. Twelve minutes later, it made sense.
As Smart wrapped up his answer to the final question, he changed topics and offered up some news.
"Hey, just wanted to leave a note," he said. "(Robert) Beal is cleared to go. Who can tweet the fastest?"
Beal was a four-star prospect in the recruiting class of 2017 who has been waiting to enroll with Georgia's football program. Unable to do so over the summer, Beal missed summer conditioning workouts while adhering to a regimen on his own time.
With Beal cleared, it the likelihood of him practicing Wednesday increases significantly.
Beal was a standout high school football player at Norcross before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for his final season of eligibility. He wrapped up high school at Peachtree Ridge.
While Beal is in, Georgia is still waiting to hear about defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt's status. Wyatt, a four-star prospect out of Towers, has yet to earn admission into the university.
