A name to potentially watch at wide receiver for Georgia

Kirby Smart previously has stated that Georgia's wide receiver production in 2017 may be handled by committee.
Prior to preseason practice starting, Smart didn't seem sold that he had a true No. 1 receiver on the roster. Sure, there are plenty of capable receivers can get the job done and move the sticks on offense.
But Smart hadn't seen a go-to receiver emerge prior to the preseason's start.
That may be the case by the time the regular season starts. It may not. But one receiver has stood out during the past two days during the media's allotted time at practice.
Trey Blount, a freshman from Pace Academy, has been impressive thus far. His routes have been clean. He has displayed good hands when catching the football. He has received quite a few compliments from the coaches who have seen him make plays.
Blount, listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, looks the part on the football field. His size alone should factor a bit into Georgia's receiver rotation, which could go quite deep this year. Each of the four freshmen -- Blount, Mark Webb (6-1, 200 pounds), Jeremiah Holloman (6-2, 200 pounds) and Matt Landers (6-5, 195 pounds) -- offer a good combination of size a bulk.
Blount looks fast, too. He may not possess breakaway speed but he at least has displayed good quickness and agility when getting in and out of routes.
While Blount has looked good catching passes, it would appear the veterans -- as it should be expected -- are ahead of him on the depth chart during non-contact work. The first four outside receivers up in individual drills have been Javon Wims, Riley Ridley, Michael Chigbu and Jayson Stanley. Out of the slot, Terry Godwin has been the top option.
Other notes
-Jacob Eason had another nice day throwing the ball. He showed touch on the deep pass and a cannon on intermediate routes. The caveat here is that it was against air and not in coverage.
-There didn't appear to be a change on the offensive line but the drill work was split into halves, with the left side and right side working in tandem with tight ends. On Monday, the offensive line opened with left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Pat Allen, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Solomon Kindley and right tackle Dyshon Sims.
Comments