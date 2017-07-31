UGA adds former linebacker, Odell Thurman, to strength staff

Georgia has hired one of its best defenders from the 2000s to its coaching staff.
Odell Thurman, who competed for the Bulldogs in two separate stints, has accepted a role as a strength and conditioning intern on the coaching staff.
“He’s allowed to do what an intern does,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We’re glad to have Odell helping out in the weight room, assisting in the roles he’s allowed to.”
While Thurman was known for his hard-hitting and physical style of play, his tenure was rocky. He was initially dismissed from the program in the spring of 2002 and attended GMC. He was able to re-join the team and became a standout defender.
Thurman opted for the NFL draft in 2005 and was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round.
As a rookie, Thurman recorded 100 tackles, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks. Off-field issues, however, prevented Thurman's NFL career from taking off. In 2008, the Bengals released Thurman and never played another NFL game.
Georgia inside linebacker Roquan Smith was familiar with Thurman prior to his addition to the Georgia coaching staff and said he's been excited about his addition.
“My high school coach used to talk about him, so I heard about Odell through him as well as just being one of the Georgia greats,” Smith said. “I’ve heard a lot of great things about him. I think he is a great guy. He went in the second round so he obviously knows what it takes, so getting information from a guy like that is definitely beneficial.”
