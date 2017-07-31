Georgia receiver Shakenneth Williams.
Georgia receiver Shakenneth Williams. Ted Mayer Georgia Sports Communications
Georgia receiver Shakenneth Williams. Ted Mayer Georgia Sports Communications

UGA Football

Receiver not expected to be back for UGA in 2017

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

July 31, 2017 12:10 PM

ATHENS

Receiver Shakenneth Williams will not be on Georgia's football roster for the 2017 season.

Head coach Kirby Smart said Williams applied for a medical exemption, which Georgia expects to receive back soon. This would allow Williams to stay on scholarship but not count toward the program's total of 85.

Williams, a Macon native who played high school football at Rutland, appeared in two games during the 2016 season, which included a start against Auburn. Prior to that, Williams appeared 13 games over his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Williams spent the spring as a student-coach due to injuries. In his career, Williams has caught four passes for 71 yards.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman 1:08

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman
Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations 5:41

Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations
Kirby Smart discusses UGA secondary 0:54

Kirby Smart discusses UGA secondary

View More Video