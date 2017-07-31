Receiver not expected to be back for UGA in 2017

Receiver Shakenneth Williams will not be on Georgia's football roster for the 2017 season.
Head coach Kirby Smart said Williams applied for a medical exemption, which Georgia expects to receive back soon. This would allow Williams to stay on scholarship but not count toward the program's total of 85.
Williams, a Macon native who played high school football at Rutland, appeared in two games during the 2016 season, which included a start against Auburn. Prior to that, Williams appeared 13 games over his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Williams spent the spring as a student-coach due to injuries. In his career, Williams has caught four passes for 71 yards.
Comments