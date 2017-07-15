Georgia’s Holyfield enters into pretrial diversion program

Elijah Holyfield was accepted into a pretrial diversion program for his May 1 arrest for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Holyfield entered into the program after his court appearance Wednesday. He will have the drug-related charges dropped from his record if he completes the program in 12 months without any arrests or citations.
He will also have to pay $200 to enter into the program. Another condition of the program is that Holyfield must complete 40 hours of community service.
Holyfield also will be subjected to random drug tests and must report to a supervising officer in person. Per the conditions of his agreement, Holyfield won’t be able to go into a bar, nightclub, liquor store or any business where the “primary purpose is the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages.”
Holyfield’s agreement is similar to that of receiver Riley Ridley’s. Ridley was also arrested this offseason for possession of marijuana and was entered into a pretrial diversion program.
Holyfield was arrested by campus police after a search of his dorm, in the early hours of May 1, came up with a bag of marijuana and a glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue in his room. Police were called to Holyfield’s room after a resident assistant reported a marijuana smell coming from beneath the doorway.
Holyfield is a rising sophomore and carried the ball six times for 29 yards as a freshman. At Georgia’s annual G-Day scrimmage, Holyfield logged 15 carries for 41 yards.
According to the UGA student-athlete handbook, Holyfield should expect a one-game suspension.
