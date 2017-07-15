Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs finished 8-5 in his first season in 2016.
Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs finished 8-5 in his first season in 2016. Butch Dill AP
Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs finished 8-5 in his first season in 2016. Butch Dill AP

UGA Football

July 15, 2017 10:48 AM

Countdown to football: Georgia searches for momentum entering Smart’s second season

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.

The series continues as we break down Georgia’s game-by-game schedule.

Sept. 2 Appalachian State

This opener is probably going to be a lot tougher than most Bulldogs fans want to believe. ... W.

Sept. 9 at Notre Dame

Georgia’s first-ever trip to South Bend, Indiana. ... L.

Sept. 16 Samford

A breather against the FCS Bulldogs will help prepare for SEC play. ... W.

Sept. 23 Mississippi State

A second straight battle of the Bulldogs goes to the home team. ... W.

Sept. 30 at Tennessee

Last year’s heartbreaking loss to the Volunteers still has to be tough for the Bulldogs to take. ... W.

Oct. 7 at Vanderbilt

See: Tennessee game. ... W.

Oct. 14 Missouri

The Tigers have a new head coach, but it’s going to take them some time to get going. ... W.

Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Florida)

The Gators’ control of the Bulldogs continues for at least one more season. ... L.

Nov. 4 South Carolina

Will Muschamp’s team looks better in his second year but not that much better. ... W.

Nov. 11 at Auburn

The Tigers’ and their new quarterback have been hot topics the entire offseason. ... L.

Nov. 18 Kentucky

Kirby Smart’s team looks for a strong finish to his second season. ... W.

Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech

The Bulldogs get some revenge for their loss last year in the rivalry season finale. ... W.

Previous stories in this series:

Mercer game-by-game breakdown.

Georgia Southern game-by-game breakdown.

Fort Valley State game-by-game breakdown.

Georgia Tech opponent breakdown.

Mercer opponent breakdown.

Georgia Southern opponent breakdown.

Fort Valley State opponent breakdown.

SEC power poll.

ACC power poll.

Southern Conference power poll.

Sun Belt power poll.

GHSA Region 1-6A power poll.

GHSA Region 1-5A power poll.

GHSA Region 4-5A power poll.

GHSA Region 4-3A power poll.

GHSA Region 3-2A power poll.

GHSA Region 4B-1A power poll.

GHSA Region 7A-1A power poll.

SEC team-by-team schedules.

SEC weekly schedule.

Team-by-team schedules for ACC’s teams.

Weekly schedules for ACC’s teams.

Team-by-team schedules for Georgia’s Division I and Division II teams.

Weekly schedules for Georgia’s Division I and Division II teams.

Middle Georgia team-by-team GHSA schedules.

Middle Georgia weekly GHSA schedule.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman 1:08

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman
Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations 5:41

Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations
Kirby Smart discusses UGA secondary 0:54

Kirby Smart discusses UGA secondary

View More Video