Countdown to football: Georgia searches for momentum entering Smart’s second season

Yes, it’s still July, and we’re more than a month away from the start of the 2017 football season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for the upcoming season. To do that, we’ll have a series throughout the summer counting down to the season.
The series continues as we break down Georgia’s game-by-game schedule.
Sept. 2 Appalachian State
This opener is probably going to be a lot tougher than most Bulldogs fans want to believe. ... W.
Sept. 9 at Notre Dame
Georgia’s first-ever trip to South Bend, Indiana. ... L.
Sept. 16 Samford
A breather against the FCS Bulldogs will help prepare for SEC play. ... W.
Sept. 23 Mississippi State
A second straight battle of the Bulldogs goes to the home team. ... W.
Sept. 30 at Tennessee
Last year’s heartbreaking loss to the Volunteers still has to be tough for the Bulldogs to take. ... W.
Oct. 7 at Vanderbilt
See: Tennessee game. ... W.
Oct. 14 Missouri
The Tigers have a new head coach, but it’s going to take them some time to get going. ... W.
Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Florida)
The Gators’ control of the Bulldogs continues for at least one more season. ... L.
Nov. 4 South Carolina
Will Muschamp’s team looks better in his second year but not that much better. ... W.
Nov. 11 at Auburn
The Tigers’ and their new quarterback have been hot topics the entire offseason. ... L.
Nov. 18 Kentucky
Kirby Smart’s team looks for a strong finish to his second season. ... W.
Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech
The Bulldogs get some revenge for their loss last year in the rivalry season finale. ... W.
Previous stories in this series:
Mercer game-by-game breakdown.
Georgia Southern game-by-game breakdown.
Fort Valley State game-by-game breakdown.
Georgia Tech opponent breakdown.
Georgia Southern opponent breakdown.
Fort Valley State opponent breakdown.
Southern Conference power poll.
Team-by-team schedules for ACC’s teams.
Weekly schedules for ACC’s teams.
Team-by-team schedules for Georgia’s Division I and Division II teams.
Weekly schedules for Georgia’s Division I and Division II teams.
Middle Georgia team-by-team GHSA schedules.
Comments