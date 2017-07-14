Odds placed on Georgia's chances to win the 2017 SEC championship

Georgia was picked to win the SEC East by the media that covers the conference. Online gaming company Bovada apparently agrees that the Bulldogs enter the 2017 season as the division's best team.
But what does that mean for its odds to win the entire conference?
It means Georgia, despite being the favorite in the East, enters 2017 with the fourth-best odds to take home the SEC title.
Bovada likes Alabama (2/3 -- yes, 2/3, this is not a typo), Auburn (5/1) and LSU (5/1) better to win the SEC. Georgia checks in at No. 4 with 6/1 odds. Florida is No. 5 with 8/1 odds, with the rest of the conference teams facing a major drop from there.
Here are Bovada's SEC odds at the present time:
Alabama: 2/3
Auburn: 5/1
LSU: 5/1
Georgia: 6/1
Florida: 8/1
Tennessee: 25/1
Texas A&M: 40/1
Arkansas: 66/1
Mississippi State: 75/1
Kentucky: 100/1
South Carolina: 100/1
Missouri: 200/1
Vanderbilt: 200/1
*Ole Miss is off the board due to postseason ban.
