Marist tight end John FitzPatrick has heavy interest in Georgia, which is one of 42 schools to offer him.
UGA Football

July 13, 2017 2:14 PM

Georgia picks up commitment from tight end recruit

By Jason Butt

HOOVER, Ala.

Georgia added another prospect to its recruiting class of 2018.

On Thursday, Marist tight end John FitzPatrick announced his commitment to Georgia. FitzPatrick is the eighth prospect in Georgia's upcoming class.

FitzPatrick is considered a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He also holds offers from SEC programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. He holds a slew of offers nationally as well.

It is likely, based on his offer list, that FitzPatrick will eventually see a bump in his national ranking.

In a previous interview with The Telegraph, FitzPatrick said playing for an in-state school like Georgia would be ideal.

“It would give me the chance to be close to my family at all times,” he said.

