LSU’s Ed Orgeron has plenty to say at SEC Media Days

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron already has proven himself to be one of the most energetic and entertaining coaches in the SEC. On Monday, he made it clear why that’s the case.
Orgeron took to the podium at SEC Media Days for the first time as Tigers’ head coach and did not disappoint. He fielded an array of questions from the media and displayed why exactly “Coach O” has quickly become so popular.
Orgeron opened his speech with an opening statement that lasted nearly 16 minutes. During its duration, he went through every position on the Tigers’ roster, highlighting the players set to make big plays in the fall.
He also praised the hiring of assistant head coach Tommie Robinson, a move which Orgeron deemed “one of our biggest hires.”
“Tommie’s one of the best recruiters in the United States,” Orgeron said. “He’s a great running backs coach and an even better man. We are honored to have him on our staff.”
Orgeron was candid as he fielded questions regarding his past as a coach in the SEC. When asked about his unsuccessful run at Mississippi from 2005 to 2007, Orgeron said he reached out to one of his mentors to figure out what went wrong.
The two worked, studied other coaches and came up with two fixes to Orgeron’s methods.
“No. 1, I was going to treat the team exactly how I treat my sons. No difference,” Orgeron said. “I was going to treat every coach on the coaching staff with respect. Ever since those changes, we’ve been 12-4.”
Orgeron also fielded questions about the future, specifically the Tigers’ 2017 schedule.
It was announced last week that LSU’s game at Florida on Oct. 7 would be the Gators’ homecoming game. Orgeron brushed off the perceived slight, one many attribute to the strange goings on with last year’s hurricane-delayed contest.
“It is what it is,” Orgeron said. “We take it one day at a time and one game at a time. We have a very tough schedule, but we don’t look at (the homecoming situation) that way. We look at it as a chance to compete. We accept that challenge.”
Orgeron was also dealt an unusual question regarding LSU’s season opener against BYU. The Cougars will not play on Sundays due to their religious affiliations, leaving the contest’s conclusion in question given its 8:30 p.m. start time.
Orgeron said the coaches within LSU had discussed that possibility, and he chuckled at the potentially bizarre situation.
“I think that that will be held up to the referees,” Orgeron said. “I will let them make that decision.”
