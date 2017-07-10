Kirby Smart breaks down his team's 'Millennial Oklahoma' drill

Kirby Smart has a new twist on an old drill.
At a Nike Coach of the Year Clinic, Smart detailed a drill similar to Oklahoma -- where offensive and defensive players try and get each other to the ground in a confined space. This one, however, he dubbed "Millennial Oklahoma."
The goal of "Millennial Oklahoma" is for players to knock the snot out of each other. But it takes place in space off of a bubble screen.
Here is the clip, from Twitter, of Smart detailing this particular take on "Millennial Oklahoma."
(Note: Some of the language is not safe for work.)
Saw this drill on Facebook and really liked it. "Millenial Oklahoma" pic.twitter.com/RYoxRbYc8Q— James Light (@JamesALight) July 8, 2017
