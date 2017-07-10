A few notes from Georgia's 2017 football media guide

Yes, Mecole Hardman is a wide receiver.
The rising sophomore came to Georgia as an athlete. He spent the 2016 season as a cornerback before moving to the offensive side of the ball this spring.
His position was changed on Georgia's online roster during the spring and is solely at receiver in this year's media guide.
That isn't a surprise considering the amount of time Hardman spent at receiver during spring drills. At G-Day, Hardman only played receiver and figures to be a candidate for key reps in the slot. There is a void to be filled there with Isaiah McKenzie bypassing his senior season for the NFL. McKenzie was taken by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the draft.
Other notes
-- Georgia produced four covers for its 2017 media guide. The one placed on a USB drive for reporters at SEC Media Days includes outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, defensive back Aaron Davis, running back Nick Chubb and nose tackle. John Atkins. A second has outside linebacker Davin Bellamy, tight end Jeb Blazevich, cornerback Malkon Parrish and defensive tackle Trenton Thompson.
A third features running back Sony Michel, linebacker Reggie Carter, left tackle Isaiah Wynn and safety Dominick Sanders. A fourth has receiver Javon Wims, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, receiver Terry Godwin and defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter.
-- The closest thing resembling a depth chart in the media guide is a section titled "returning starters." Georgia lists eight returning offensive starters, including Godwin and Michael Chigbu at receiver. Lamont Gaillard is listed as a returning starter at right guard although he is projected to be Georgia's starting center.
Georgia also lists 10 returning defensive starters. The only starter on that side of the ball the Bulldogs lost was nickel defender Maurice Smith.
-- Receiver Shakenneth Williams is still listed on Georgia's roster. During the spring, head coach Kirby Smart said Williams was dealing with injuries that prevented him from practicing. Williams spent the 15 practices serving as a student-coach.
