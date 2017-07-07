Georgia has another opportunity to land Adam Anderson after de-commitment from LSU

The nation’s top-rated outside linebacker is back on the recruiting market.
Adam Anderson, a four-star prospect out of Rome, de-committed from LSU on Thursday night — the second time he has de-committed.
“It’s just my heart wasn’t there for it,” Anderson told The Telegraph via text message after his announcement.
Anderson was one of Georgia’s first commitments for its 2018 class, but he then flipped his pledge to the Tigers on April 22 and planned to team up with Jamarcus Chatman and Ja’Quon Griffin — two of his high school teammates — in Baton Rouge.
Six weeks later, those plans have changed as Chatman switched his commitment to Tennessee.
“I want to thank all the coaches from LSU for believing in me and trying to build a relationship with me, as well,” Anderson said in his statement released via Twitter. “I believe this is the best time to do this. Please respect my decision for which God would only point to the best decision.”
Now, the Bulldogs have another opportunity to land one of their top in-state prospects. Anderson had committed to Georgia on Aug. 5, 2016.
“(Georgia outside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer) is just letting me know they’re still holding on,” Anderson said.
Anderson has opted to slow things down until after his senior season with Rome and resume recruiting heavily closer to National Signing Day. The 6-foot-4, 214-pound prospect will be a regular enrollee at his school of choice.
Rome enters the 2017 season trying to defend its GHSA 5A championship, beating Buford 16-7.
“I’m focused on Rome High, because without high school, you can’t even go to college yet,” Anderson said. “I’m not looking too much at Georgia or LSU right now.”
Still, Anderson is back on the radar for Bulldogs recruits.
“You know what to do,” tweeted Christopher Smith II, who has taken the role as a leader of the 2018 group. “Rejoin the class.”
Owen Condon added, “It’s easy #GoDawgs.”
Smith, who is active with publicly recruiting prospects on Twitter, has is confident regarding Anderson.
“He’s an excellent player with tremendous size,” he told The Telegraph. “He was already once committed, and it’ll be great to get him back on board. No doubt (Georgia can get him back)!”
Comments