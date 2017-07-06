Upson-Lee’s Walker has significant interest across Southeast

Middle Georgia has become a popular spot for Georgia targets, and another highly regarded prospect could continue the trend.
Travon Walker, a rising junior out of Upson-Lee and a member of the Knights’ 2016-17 GHSA Class 4A basketball championship team, has been on the Bulldogs’ radar for quite some time as they offered the four-star defensive tackle early in his recruiting process. After many visits and camps across the Southeast, Georgia joins Alabama, Clemson and South Carolina as schools that currently stand out.
A big reason for that interest is defensive line coach Tray Scott, who has landed two commitments — 2018 three-star Jaevon Becton and 2019 four-star Rashad Cheney — and gained the attention of many targets since being hired by the program Feb. 11.
“He’s one of my main recruiters, along with (special assistant Mike) Cavan,” Walker said. “Coach Scott is just one of those guys that when he says something he’s going to stick by his word. He’s a good coach.”
Walker last took a visit to Georgia in May and plans to follow-up during the upcoming season. The Thomaston product currently has no leader, but the Bulldogs are in a solid position due to proximity as an in-state school. In addition, Georgia currently receives significant contribution from sophomore David Marshall, Walker’s former teammate with the Knights.
The Bulldogs are hopeful to land Walker as they’ll likely need a replacement for Trenton Thompson in the near future. Thompson is entering his junior season and is eligible to enter the NFL draft prior to the 2018 campaign.
Georgia will attempt to fend off contenders that have had success in its home state. One of which is Clemson, who can entertain a bold recruiting pitch as the defending national champions.
Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart deals with a tough competitor in Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, who is based only 76 miles away from Athens and recently introduced revamped facilities that one high school coach said were “in a different class.”
“It sort of reminds me of home,” Walker said. “That’s because it’s not as much in a very large environment (like Georgia). I think winning a national championship helps them attract recruits a little bit, and it’s something I would love to be a part of.”
The Tigers’ rival, South Carolina, competes heavily with Clemson and Georgia on the recruiting trail. Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks signed eight Georgia products in its 2017 class, and Walker could see himself joining that group in the future.
“South Carolina is a nice school, and that program is growing over there,” Walker said. “They could be special. They’re able to produce great talent for the NFL, also.”
Tremble to take Georgia visit before announcing commitment
Georgia will get the final shot to impress an in-state tight end prospect.
Tommy Tremble, a Bulldogs’ legacy as the son of former safety Greg Tremble, recently announced his top six schools and his plans to commit this month. Georgia joins Fresno State (Tremble’s first scholarship offer), Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee and UCLA in the group of top contenders.
“Honestly, it’ll be how I feel about the coaches,” said Tremble, a senior at Wesleyan. “For Georgia, (tight ends coach Shane) Beamer and Smart rub me the right way. They just have those qualities you look for.”
Georgia offered Tremble in April, and it was one that made the rising senior emotional as he grew up a Bulldogs’ fan after hearing about his father’s days in Athens. From that point, however, more programs began to show their interest and work their way into serious contention.
Tremble visited Notre Dame on June 21, and the Fighting Irish are believed to be the Bulldogs’ biggest contender.
The three-star prospect told The Telegraph that he was likely to commit this week, prior to Sunday. But Georgia was able to slightly postpone it and invite Tremble to a cookout on the weekend of July 15.
Tremble will not announce until after attending the event. Georgia, which plans to land two tight ends in the 2018 cycle, hopes that Tremble can join the class and help pursue other ranked prospects such as Luke Ford and John FitzPatrick.
