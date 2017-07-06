Kirby Smart 'hoping' final two players in 2017 class will enroll before August

While Georgia has yet to enroll its entire recruiting class of 2017, head coach Kirby Smart is hopeful the remaining players will step foot on campus as student-athletes soon.
Smart, speaking before the Georgia Celebrity Golf Classic at the Oconee Golf Course on Reynolds Plantation, said two players have yet to enroll with the program.
Smart is keeping his fingers crossed that those final two players are on campus before preseason practice begins in August.
“You’re hoping and praying for that,” Smart said. “We have a couple of guys still working and we’re hoping to get those guys in. We’ll see how it plays out.”
While Smart didn't reveal who the two players are, it is believed to be linebacker Robert Beal and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.
Beal was a standout at Norcross before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Beal wrapped up high school back in Lawrenceville at Peachtree Ridge.
Wyatt was a standout defensive lineman at Towers in Decatur.
Both players were considered four-star recruits during their recruitment. Smart said the final two players are doing their best to earn admission.
“Those two guys are working hard and trying to get enrolled,” Smart said.
Georgia signed what was considered the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in 2017, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Only Alabama and Ohio State ranked ahead of the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs initially signed 26 players but lost offensive lineman D'Antne Demery following an arrest. Twenty-three of the remaining 25 recruits have enrolled in summer school.
Smart took questions for over eight minutes before the golf tournament, hosted by Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians, began. The Arians Family Foundation works with the Court Appointed Special Advocates organization – CASA, for short – to ensure neglected and abused children receive the help they need.
Smart has participated in this charity event in years past and said he was glad to be back again.
“I’ve known Bruce a long time. First of all, he’s a great coach and a great person – his wife (Christine Arians) as well,” Smart said. “CASA is near and dear to their heart. He accepted me into the fraternity of his golf event back when I was an assistant at Alabama. I’ve got a house here so it’s easy and convenient for me to play here. It’s for a great cause.”
Comments