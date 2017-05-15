Sanders expected to be ready to go by preseason practice

Georgia safety Dominick Sanders is expected to be back on the practice field by the start of preseason practice.
Sanders did not participate during Georgia’s G-Day game due to a "medical issue." Head coach Kirby Smart said Sanders’ injury wasn’t deemed serious and that a full recovery is expected.
"He's much better," Smart said. "He had a medical issue that came up and he finished up the semester well in school. He's not in Maymester but a lot of our guys aren't. He'll be back in the summer working out and he'll be good to go."
Sanders figures to once again be one of Georgia’s best defenders and team leaders. Although he dealt with multiple injuries in 2016, Sanders still recorded 34 tackles and three interceptions.
Sanders has proved his toughness when hurt. And during an interview in April, Sanders reiterated his will to play through pain.
“I pretty much tell myself that if it doesn’t need surgery, I’m on that field,” Sanders said.
