Kirby Smart gives update on Trenton Thompson

Defensive tackle Trenton Thompson continues to progress in a positive way with his shoulder injury, head coach Kirby Smart said Monday.
Thompson has been rehabbing the shoulder since an offseason medical procedure but experienced an episode that required hospitalization in February. This forced him to withdraw from his spring semester slate of classes.
After spending some time at home in Albany, Thompson returned to Athens to spend the remainder of the spring season with his teammates. He was allowed to do rehab work and observe practice. A shoulder injury that required surgery following the 2016 season would have prevented him from practicing, even if he didn’t withdraw from classes.
While Thompson is not enrolled in Georgia's Maymester, he is expected to enroll in summer school.
“Trenton’s done a great job rehabbing his shoulder. It’s much better,” Smart said. “He’s able to move a lot better now than he was before. Medically, he’s done really well. He is not currently enrolled in Maymester, but not many of our kids are. He’s going to continue to rehab his shoulder, and he’ll be back in summer school.”
Thompson was one of Georgia’s best defenders in 2016 and will look to build upon a Liberty Bowl MVP performance that saw record three sacks in a 31-23 win over TCU.
For the season, Thompson recorded a team third-best 56 tackles and tied for a team-high five sacks.
Early on Feb. 23, Thompson was taken to a local hospital due to complications related to recent medical treatment. The Georgia football program, with permission from Thompson’s family, revealed that “the physical appearance and behavior described in the UGA PD report is solely related to an adverse reaction to medications prescribed specifically for his medical condition. The adverse reaction required emergency transport to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.”
Comments