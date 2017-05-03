Ridley enters pretrial division program relating to marijuana arrest

Georgia receiver Riley Ridley entered a pretrial diversion program in relation to his March arrest for possession of marijuana.
Ridley’s attorney David Crowe confirmed that the rising sophomore wideout entered the year-long program Wednesday morning.
Upon completion, the charges brought against him will be dropped.
“The pretrial diversion is a somewhat new program that prosecutors allow first-time offenders to go through,” Crowe said. “Those people have had no convictions and no arrests.”
Ridley, 20, was arrested on March 11 after a vehicle he was a passenger in was pulled over following a near accident at the intersection of Alps Rd. and Baxter St., according to the police report.
Ridley was in a white Chevrolet Camaro with driver Alexis Turner, 22, who was accused of failing to yield. When the arresting officer approached the vehicle, he claimed he smelled “raw marijuana” from the window.
Following a search of the vehicle, police found multiple small bags of marijuana, a burnt marijuana cigarette and a grinder. Ridley and Turner were subsequently read their Miranda rights and arrested.
Ridley was able to enter the pretrial diversion program since he has previously been in no trouble with the law. For six months, he will report to the pretrial diversion program. This will be followed by a six-month non-reporting period of the program.
As long as Ridley completes the year-long program without incident, this arrest won’t stick on his record.
“Eventually, charges will be dismissed,” Crowe said.
While Ridley could escape criminal charges, he will still likely be subjected to a one-game suspension based on the University of Georgia student-athlete handbook. Incidents involving marijuana require a mandatory 10 percent ban from competition.
This would round down to a one-game suspension based on the 12-game regular season Georgia will play in 2017. Georgia opens the 2017 season at home against Appalachian State on Sept. 2.
Comments