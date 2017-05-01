UGA Football

May 01, 2017 6:33 PM

Georgia picks up cornerback commitment

By Brandon Sudge

sports@macon.com

ATHENS

Georgia secured a commitment from a class of 2018 prospect Monday.

Hapeville Charter cornerback Christopher Smith elected to go ahead and give his verbal commitment to Georgia on his birthday. Smith is now the third prospect in Georgia's 2018 class.

Smith, a three-star prospect, was high school teammates with William Poole III, who is set to enroll at Georgia in June.

Smith joins linebacker Donovan Georges and place-kicker Jake Camarda in Georgia's class of 2018.

