Georgia picks up cornerback commitment

Georgia secured a commitment from a class of 2018 prospect Monday.
Hapeville Charter cornerback Christopher Smith elected to go ahead and give his verbal commitment to Georgia on his birthday. Smith is now the third prospect in Georgia's 2018 class.
C O M M I T T E D‼ pic.twitter.com/BUbs9iR8SY— Christoper Smith ll (@cpsmithdb) May 1, 2017
Smith, a three-star prospect, was high school teammates with William Poole III, who is set to enroll at Georgia in June.
Smith joins linebacker Donovan Georges and place-kicker Jake Camarda in Georgia's class of 2018.
