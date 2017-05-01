Details from Elijah Holyfield's early-morning arrest for misdemeanor marijuana possession

Elijah Holyfield told a University of Georgia police officer he was spending his Sunday evening watching television on the couch. But the reason he was in a position to answering such a question was because a resident assistant smelled marijuana coming from his dorm at Vandiver Hall.
According to a police report of Holyfield's arrest for two misdemeanor marijuana charges, a strong smell of marijuana was coming from his doorway. Upon the door opening, the odor was even more pungent.
Holyfield's eyes were "bloodshot," the report stated, although he denied smoking marijuana upon the officer asking.
"I advised Holyfield that I could smell the odor of burning marijuana coming from his room and asked if they had been smoking," the police report reads. "He stated that he had not and did not know what I was talking about. Holyfield stated that he was sitting on the couch watching TV while his roommates were asleep."
The officer asked Holyfield if he could search his bedroom for any contraband, to which Holyfield denied. The officer then retrieved a search warrant signed by Judge Benjamin Makin Monday morning at 1:01 a.m., with a search beginning 24 minutes later.
The search discovered a glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue and a small bag of marijuana in Holyfield's room. Holyfield denied knowing those items were in his room before being subsequently arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects by campus police. No contraband was found in the living area of the dorm room.
Police also noted that windows in the dorm were open. Outside, officers discovered a "cigarillo bag containing seven buds of suspected unburned marijuana on the ground outside near the window" of the dorm.
"After gathering what we found, I asked Holyfield if the suspected marijuana that we found belonged to him. He stated that he had no idea how the marijuana got in his room," the officer wrote in his report. "He also stated that he knew nothing about the marijuana thrown outside the window."
Shortly after, Holyfield was arrested and en route to the Clarke County Jail at 2:51 a.m. He was booked at 3:19 a.m.
Holyfield was bonded out at 4:08 a.m. with a total bail set at $4,050 ($3,050 for the paraphernalia charge and $1,000 for possession of marijuana).
Two fellow Georgia football players, Holyfield's roommates, were in the dorm during the search but were not charged with a crime. As a result, The Telegraph is not naming those players.
Holyfield will be subject to a one-game suspension based on the UGA student-athlete handbook.
This marks the second marijuana-related arrest for a Georgia player in 2017. In March, receiver Riley Ridley was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Both players will be expected to miss the season opener against Appalachian State.
