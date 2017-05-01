UGA Football

May 01, 2017 7:26 AM

Holyfield arrested for marijuana-related misdemeanors

By Jason Butt

ATHENS

Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield was arrested for two misdemeanor marijuana-related charges early Monday morning, according to Athens-Clarke County jail logs.

Holyfield was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana along with possession and use of drug-related objects.

Holyfield was arrested by campus police, booked into jail at 3:19 a.m. and bonded out at 4:08 a.m. His total bail was set at $4,050 ($3,050 for the paraphernalia charge and $1,000 for possession of marijuana).

Holyfield is a rising sophomore and carried the ball six times for 29 yards as a freshman. At G-Day, Holyfield logged 15 carries for 41 yards.

According to the UGA student-athlete handbook, Holyfield should expect a one-game suspension.

This marks the second marijuana-related arrest for a Georgia player in 2017. In March, receiver Riley Ridley was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Both players will be expected to miss the season opener against Appalachian State.

