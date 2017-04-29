Broncos select McKenzie in fifth round of NFL draft

For Isaiah McKenzie, Saturday brought “icing on the cake.”
Back at Georgia’s pro day, that’s how McKenzie described the possibility of being selected by one of the NFL’s 32 teams. In the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft, that happened as McKenzie was taken by the Denver Broncos with the 172nd overall pick.
After two years serving in a gadget role, McKenzie became Georgia’s go-to option as a slot receiver. He led the Bulldogs in receiving with 44 catches for 633 yards and seven touchdowns.
Where McKenzie can make his biggest mark is on special teams, where he figures to compete for an immediate role as a punt returner. At Georgia, McKenzie set program records with six total return touchdowns and five punt return touchdowns.
McKenzie will likely also get a look at kick returner, too.
McKenzie was the only underclassman to declare for the NFL draft. He said an academic issue led to his decision, which is something he said he has been honest with teams about throughout the draft process.
Last preseason, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney described McKenzie, at 5-foot-7 and 173 pounds, as, “Pound for pound as strong as anybody on our team.”
“I try to play big in every position I’m in – receiver, punt returner, kick returner, it doesn’t matter,” McKenzie said. “I want to expand my role at receiver and on special teams at the same time.”
