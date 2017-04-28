Trey Dean on UGA: ‘They want me to commit, no doubt about that’

Trey Dean has noticed a change in Georgia’s recruiting approach in recent weeks.
The Hampton product was offered by the Bulldogs on Feb. 11 and it was a typical recruiting approach for the coaching staff — getting to know the prospect, giving a bold message and staying in frequent contact.
After Georgia’s 2018 class faced some attrition with the de-commitments of four-star offensive tackle Max Wray and inside linebacker Adam Anderson, there has been an uptick in the program’s pursuit of the safety.
“They want me to commit, no doubt about that,” Dean said. “I told them that I’m just trying to take it slow.”
Dean was one of many recruits to attend Georgia’s G-Day spring game April 22, an event that is prioritized by head coach Kirby Smart due to its recruiting potential. A year ago in Smart’s first spring game appearance, Georgia drew more than 93,000 fans attending in Sanford Stadium — which has a capacity of 92,746 — and played a role in landing the third-best class in 2017.
It wasn’t quite to that number in Smart’s second go-around, but approximately 66,000 fans were there. The game came down to the final minutes with the Red team topping the Black team 25-22.
It was Dean’s second trip to Athens in a short span, following a visit to watch spring practice April 4.
“It was a great trip,” Dean said. “I got there on Saturday and went to the game, which was great with a great atmosphere. Georgia is very high on my list.”
The Bulldogs have been of interest to Dean since receiving the offer, due to the in-state tie. Nevertheless, a number of Power 5 programs are also in the race for Dean: Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee and UCLA.
Dean plans to visit the Gamecocks on April 29, and a visit to Texas is also in the process of being planned, but a date has not yet been determined for the four-star. The Longhorns have just entered the race for Dean by offering April 13. The Longhorns have been enticing to a number of prospects due to its new era under head coach Tom Herman.
Georgia’s coaching staff has played a significant role in Dean’s interest to play in Athens. As a safety, there’s a match between Dean and the Bulldogs’ defensive leaders.
“I’m in contact with (defensive backs) coach Mel Tucker and coach Kirby Smart,” Dean said. “I like the way that they do things and how the head coach and the defensive coordinator focus on defensive backs. I talk to them almost every week, and we talk about stuff outside of football.”
Georgia landed seven defensive backs in 2017, and many of those prospects revealed that the playing background of Smart and Tucker were key in allowing the Bulldogs to emerge as the front-runner throughout the recruiting process.
Dean’s list is lengthy with a total of 32 scholarship offers. At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, the Dutchtown product could be one of the Bulldogs’ tallest defensive backs.
But to eliminate the thought that Dean is a Georgia lean, he reiterates once more that the recruiting process is quite far from over.
“They’re near the top, and there are a lot of schools hanging in there and fighting for the lead,” Dean said. “I’ll probably (officially narrow it down) by the beginning of June or the end of May.”
Comments