Smart explains level of concern with offense's allowed sacks at G-Day

All spring, much was made about how Georgia’s offense was getting the best of the defense in practice.
At Saturday’s G-Day game, however, it was Georgia’s defense that did more damage. The Bulldogs’ first-team defense totaled five sacks and forced quarterback Jacob Eason to complete only 44 percent of his passes.
After the spring game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked whether he was concerned about the number of sacks or whether it was an instance of the defense stepping up in front of a crowd.
“Concerned, always,” Smart said. “That’s always the case. You’re concerned with that.”
But Smart followed that notion up by saying Georgia made it a point to stick primarily in passing situations. This is evidenced by Eason attempting 36 passes compared to 15 rushes from his Black team in the game.
Given Georgia’s propensity to run the ball with star backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, the run-pass ratio will likely be more balanced during 2017 season.
Therefore, Smart did downplay, to a degree, the number of sacks Georgia’s first-team defense accrued Saturday.
“It’s a situation where you’re in a lot of passing situations,” Smart said. “There’s a lot of those situations where if it’s a tight ball game we wouldn’t be throwing the ball every snap. We wouldn’t be going two-minute before the half. When you have to go two-minute before the half, what does the defense do? Tee-off time. So they tee off on it and pin their ears back.”
At the same time, Georgia’s offensive line was quite inconsistent through the first eight games of the 2016 season. While pass protection wasn’t the issue run blocking was, Smart would have preferred to see fewer sacks at G-Day.
“We shouldn’t be giving up those sacks,” Smart said. “That’s always a concern and Jacob knows he’s got to take responsibility for some of those. Many of those are coverage sacks. He has to throw the ball on time, hit the check down. Let’s get the backs the ball. There are two or three times he missed the backs with the ball and hey, that can turn into a big play.”
