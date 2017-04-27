Kirby Smart gets a competitive meeting with mentor Nick Saban

The Georgia and Alabama football teams aren't scheduled to face each other in 2017. The programs' head coaches, however, have been paired to compete against one another at this year's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament.
Both Kirby Smart and Nick Saban are participating in this year's event and have been paired against one another for the 11th annual event. It's a partners tournament, with Smart and former quarterback David Dukes representing Georgia. Saban and New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram are representing Alabama.
Both Smart and Saban's teams, along with 12 other college coaches and their partners participating, are playing for a first-place prize of $100,000 to be donated to their charites. A $630,000 purse will be divided up between all of the competing teams.
Smart is playing for his Kirby Smart Family Foundation and Saban is playing for his Nick's Kids Foundation.
“This event creates a memorable experience where some of the sport’s biggest names trade the gridiron for the green, all in the name of charitable giving,” Peach Bowl President and CEO Gary Stokan said.
Smart coached under Saban at Alabama from 2007-15, with eight of the nine years as a defensive coordinator. Smart then succeeded Mark Richt as Georgia's head coach after Alabama's win over Florida in the 2015 SEC Championship. Smart also coached under Saban at stops with LSU and the Miami Dolphins.
The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament is scheduled for April 30-May 3 at the Reynolds Lake Oconee resort.
