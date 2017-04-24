Kiper: Isaiah McKenzie 'a third round pick, at worst a fourth rounder'

Mel Kiper believes Georgia fans have a reason to watch the NFL draft Friday.
While no Bulldogs are projected to go in the first round of the draft, the ESPN analyst believes receiver Isaiah McKenzie is worthy of a day-two selection in the third round. Kiper recently logged McKenzie in the third round of his three-round mock draft.
During a conference call Monday, Kiper double downed by saying McKenzie's attributes as a receiver and return specialist make him worthy of a third-round selection.
“I think he’s a third-round pick, at worst a fourth rounder,” Kiper said.
Kiper pointed to a slew of 2016 games that showcased McKenzie's next-level abilities. He liked what he saw from McKenzie against Missouri (10 catches, 122 yards and two touchdowns), North Carolina (six catches, 122 yards and one touchdown) and Vanderbilt (four catches, 56 yards).
As a junior, McKenzie led Georgia in receiving with 44 catches for 633 yards and seven touchdowns. McKenzie also holds Georgia records in career return touchdowns with six and punt return touchdowns with five. McKenzie, at 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, was Georgia's lone underclassman to declare for the NFL draft.
Given McKenzie's big-play potential as a slot receiver and as a returner, Kiper is sold on McKenzie's worth as a day-two prospect.
“He’s a factor. People will say, ‘Oh, he’s small, whatever, diminutive,’” Kiper said. “Hey, this league, the NFL, now is about guys that can do exactly what he brings to the table.”
