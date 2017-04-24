Georgia a ‘legitimate contender’ to flip a four-star pledge after G-Day visit

In addition to getting a glimpse of what Georgia may look like in its upcoming season, Saturday’s G-Day spring game also served as a significant recruiting opportunity for the coaching staff.
The Bulldogs hosted a number of prospects from a range of recruiting classes. After taking in the experience along with 66,133 Georgia fans in attendance, most of the recruits said they had an enjoyable time.
Dameon Pierce, a four-star running back prospect, was able to get his second look at the program’s facilities and make-up. Pierce has a hometown tie to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart as both grew up in Bainbridge.
“The overall experience really stood out for me,” Pierce said. “It was good to speak with some players and signees as well. I spoke with (defensive tackle) Trenton Thompson, Kirby Smart, (running backs coach) Dell McGee and strength and conditioning coach (Scott Sinclair).”
Prior to arriving in Athens, Pierce indicated that it was important for him to build a relationship with McGee and Smart, but conversations with both coaches were cut short due to the game festivities. Thus, Pierce was unable to further elaborate on the exchanged dialogue.
Pierce has been an Alabama commit since July 1, 2016, but is now interested in continuing the recruiting process while still being committed to the Crimson Tide. Currently, prospects in the 2018 class wouldn’t be able to sign a national letter-of-intent until Feb. 7, 2018. But if an early signing period receives final approval Wednesday, prospects could sign in December.
Pierce is the sixth-overall running back for the 2018 class, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
“I’m going back to square one,” he said. “Due to recent conversation with my mom. Georgia is a legitimate contender. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Georgia are the schools I’m talking to the most and taking visits to.”
At this time, Pierce doesn’t have any scheduled visits during the summer. Before his trip to Athens, he visited Alabama on April 15.
Georgia currently has two commitments for the 2018 class – Champagnat Catholic inside linebacker Donovan Georges and Norcross place-kicker Jake Camarda. In the near future, the Bulldogs are hoping to land Stockbridge defensive end Brenton Cox. Cox is choosing between Georgia and Ohio State.
Zamir White, the nation’s top running back out of Scotland County (North Carolina), was on campus for G-Day and is the presumed top target for Georgia. Pierce would figure to be near the top of the list, too. Due to the looming departures of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, Georgia will have two open scholarships that it could use in its offensive backfield.
For Pierce, the input of his mother Shameeka Rodgers is a key part of where he will land in 2018. Rodgers goes on most visits with her son, and she enjoyed her first look at what Georgia had to offer.
“She loved it,” Pierce said. “I think she really enjoyed seeing some of the coaches interact with some of the recruits, like myself. Also, she loved the campus and the new indoor practice facility. She’s just taking her time as I am, and really evaluating schools that I visit.”
Comments