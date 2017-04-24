Smart is 'not concerned' about Blankenship's missed kicks at G-Day

Rodrigo Blankenship missed two field goals and an extra point during Saturday's G-Day game.
But head coach Kirby Smart made sure to point out what Blankenship did do in the intrasquad scrimmage after a reporter asked if he was concerned about the performance.
“He made a lot field goals, too,” Smart said. “The extra point is probably the biggest thing but we had a backup snapper in there and not his holder.”
Blankenship missed field goals from 49 and 40 yards out. He also made kicks from 19, 33, 34 and 28 yards. The 28-yarder Blankenship made came with 1:03 remaining in the game in what amounted to a simulated pressure situation. The make gave the Red team a 25-22 win over the Black team.
Blankenship went through the spring as Georgia's primary place-kicker. He made 14-of-18 field goals a year ago and will compete for the starting job with Wofford graduate transfer David Marvin, who will arrive to campus as a blueshirt.
Smart noted that Blankenship has high expectations for himself and is likely upset he was unable to convert the kicks he missed.
“I think he would tell you that he expects to make those,” Smart said. “There’ll certainly be competition in the fall. He made the one he had to make and the good thing is he got a lot of experience in that game, right? He had to kick for this team.”
Blankenship kicked for both the Red and Black teams Saturday, which is why he was able to attempt six field goals. With the Red team winning, Smart joked that he isn't sure whether Blankenship will eat steak with the victors or beanie weenies with the Black team.
That team dinner is coming Tuesday. But as far as Blankenship's G-Day performance goes, Smart isn't worried whatsoever.
“I don’t know which team he’s going to eat with,” Smart said. “He might be beanie weenies, it might be steak. But I’m not concerned.”
