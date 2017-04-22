Four-star linebacker decommits from Georgia and pledges elsewhere

Georgia’s 2018 recruiting class took a hit after outside linebacker Adam Anderson opted to decommit from the program and join LSU with two other teammates.
Anderson took a trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with his teammates Jamarcus Chatman and Ja’Quon Griffin, who also are highly regarded recruits. The efforts of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron were enough to lure Anderson away from his commitment as it became a package deal.
Georgia’s 2018 class opened up with Anderson being the first commitment on Aug. 5, 2016, and the decision to play elsewhere comes prior to the Bulldogs’ spring game, in which a host of prospects – including Anderson – were set to join the festivities.
Posing with Orgeron and his teammates, Anderson tweeted “Let just say we just committed to LSU #GoTigers.” Chatman and Griffin had both visited Georgia in the past but did not hold a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs.
When Chatman began to receive interest from Georgia, Anderson indicated an importance of playing alongside his high school teammate.
“We’re like brothers, and we’re always pushing each other,” he said in February. “whether it be on the field or in the books.”
Georgia now only has one commitment for the 2018 class – Champagnat Catholic (Florida) inside linebacker Donovan Georges. Anderson joins four-star offensive tackle Max Wray as prospects to decommit from Georgia in a span of six weeks.
The Bulldogs’ 2017 class, the first under head coach Kirby Smart, ranked as the third-best nationally.
