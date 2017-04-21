G-Day spring football game time, TV info and what to watch

Here is your primer for Saturday's G-Day spring game at Sanford Stadium.
Kickoff time: 2 p.m. EST
TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb, Maria Taylor)
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
Weather: Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s throughout the spring game, with the skies mostly sunny.
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, special teams coordinator Shane Beamer.
Why to watch: Georgia will present its first look to the fans -- and to a nationally televised audience -- at its annual spring football game. Not a whole lot can be taken away when it comes to schematics since both the offense and defense will keep things fairly vanilla. But it will give fans an opportunity to see the growth of certain players on the team, as well as a first look at the freshman early enrollees.
What to watch: To start, Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm will likely throw the ball quite a bit to put a show on for the fans. Eason has been the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback through the spring and will work with the first-team offense Saturday. Receivers Javon Wims and Terry Godwin could be in for some big plays. Mecole Hardman will work with Fromm on the second team and solely on offense.
Defensively, J.R. Reed may be a name to watch on the red team. With the Bulldogs throwing the ball quite a bit, the Bulldogs will need more defensive backs available and he is with the first-team defense, either as a perceived starter or sub.
